Gift Orban News: Scores again

Orban scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

Consecutive starts have yielded fruitful ones for Orban, who will go into March having logged four goals across his last six appearances. It is unclear how long Adam Hlozek (ankle) will be out before he can regain his starting spot, but that should provide Orban at least a solid month of improved opportunities to continue excelling.