Gift Orban News: Will be back versus Genoa

Orban finished serving a two-game disqualification in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

Orban will be back available for Sunday's home game against Genoa and will likely team up with Kieron Bowie consistently, with Amin Sarr and Daniel Mosquera losing minutes. Orban has scored twice in his last six appearances, recording 13 shots (five on target), two chances created and one inaccurate cross.