Gijs Smal News: Provides assist in win

Smal assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Smal recorded his second assist of the competition on Igor Paixao's goal and set a new season-high with four crosses in this Champions League campaign. He will aim to contribute again on Tuesday for the second leg in Milan.