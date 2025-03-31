Fantasy Soccer
Gilberto Flores headshot

Gilberto Flores News: Logs seven clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Flores had one off-target shot and made three tackles (two won), seven clearances and two blocks during Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville.

Flores returned after serving his national team and dominated as usual at the heart of the defense, leading all players in clearances and minimizing impact of opposing forwards. With 31 clearances over five starts, the center-back is off to a great start of his debut MLS campaign.

Gilberto Flores
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
