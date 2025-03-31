Gilberto Flores News: Logs seven clearances in win
Flores had one off-target shot and made three tackles (two won), seven clearances and two blocks during Saturday's 2-1 win over Nashville.
Flores returned after serving his national team and dominated as usual at the heart of the defense, leading all players in clearances and minimizing impact of opposing forwards. With 31 clearances over five starts, the center-back is off to a great start of his debut MLS campaign.
