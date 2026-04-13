Gilberto Flores News: Records own goal in draw

Flores recorded an own goal, four tackles (two won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.

Flores crucially fluffed a clearance Saturday to record an own goal in Cincinnati's 1-1 draw at Toronto. Despite the error, the central defender led the team with four tackles (two won) and recorded seven clearances. Gilberto's inclusion in Saturday's starting XI marked his first appearance following three successive fixtures as an unused substitute.