Gilberto Flores News: Sent off Saturday
Flores was shown a second yellow in the 83rd minute and was sent off during Saturday's clash with Charlotte.
Flores was sent off after receiving a second yellow card Saturday. The defender started three of the first four games in Major League Soccer and will now miss the next match against Atlanta due to suspension. His absence could lead to a defensive change, with Teenage Hadebe likely playing a larger role.
