Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gilberto Flores headshot

Gilberto Flores News: Sent off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Flores was shown a second yellow in the 83rd minute and was sent off during Saturday's clash with Charlotte.

Flores was sent off after receiving a second yellow card Saturday. The defender started three of the first four games in Major League Soccer and will now miss the next match against Atlanta due to suspension. His absence could lead to a defensive change, with Teenage Hadebe likely playing a larger role.

Gilberto Flores
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now