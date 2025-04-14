Gilberto Flores News: Solid defensive contribution

Flores registered one tackle (one won), nine clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory over D.C. United.

Flores made his sixth start in seven appearances on Saturday and helped Cincinnati secure a clean sheet in their win against D.C. United. He registered nine clearances to match his season high and added one tackle to bring his total to 12 in seven MLS appearances. He will aim to maintain his form in the upcoming match against Chicago Fire on Saturday.