Mora will continue to be managed carefully and won't play until he's out of risk of aggravating the injury. While his absence is a big blow to Xolos' lineup, they have adapted well with an attacking midfield composed of Kevin Castaneda, Adonis Preciado and Ramiro Arciga, the latter of whom would be the likeliest to lose the spot when Mora is fully recovered. The youngster had previously played 133 minutes in 2026, racking up two shots and three crosses but failing to make the score sheet before picking up the issue.