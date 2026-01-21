Mora was limited to 45 minutes over the most recent pair of Liga MX games as he suffered a muscular problem. While he had apparently recovered from that issue, it's now feared that he'll be absent for 3-6 weeks with a groin injury, which has not been confirmed by the club. Given that he's Mexico's most promising prospect and could play his first World Cup in 2026, he'll likely be rested until he's completely fit to avoid a major setback. Both Ramiro Arciga and a more defensive-minded Jesus Alejandro Gomez are the top candidates to take the youngster's place in the lineup for upcoming league games.