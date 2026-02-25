Gilberto Mora Injury: Still weeks away from returning

Mora (groin) will require at least three more weeks to recover from his pubalgia issue as he undergoes conservative treatment to avoid surgery, Fernando Esquivel of 365Scores Mexico reported Saturday. Additionally, Mexican national team coach Javier Aguirre stated Tuesday "I understand he's going well, it's a fairly complex injury. I think his youth and mentality will help him, but at this point he's not available for either Tijuana or us.", per Record.

Mora is battling to completely overcome the pain that has kept him from playing practically since the beginning of 2026. While the current plan seems to be to prioritize the national team so that he can play in the World Cup, the youngster will look to return to the field in mid- to late March. His absence has been felt lately by Xolos, who have continued to depend on Kevin Castaneda, Adonis Preciado and Ramiro Arciga in attacking midfield.