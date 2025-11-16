Mora will likely be available for his club in the Play-In round as expected after recovering from a fracture in his left hand. Thus, he should be favored over Domingo Blanco or Adonis Preciado going forward. The youngster has been a key contributor throughout the season and has covered several areas of the pitch, including midfield and most recently attacking roles. However, he struggled to find the target in last three league starts, before which he had scored three goals and one assist over eight Apertura games.