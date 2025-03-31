Fantasy Soccer
Gilberto Mora headshot

Gilberto Mora News: Bags late winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Mora scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Monterrey.

Mora saw his first start in five appearances Saturday, playing the full 90 in the win. He would also score, finding the back of the net in the 83rd minute to win the game. This was his first goal of the Clausura season and his first goal since Aug. 31.

Gilberto Mora
Club Tijuana
