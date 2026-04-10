Gilberto Mora News: On bench against Juarez

Mora (groin) is among the substitutes for the week 14 matchup versus FC Juarez.

Mora has bounced back from a tricky pubalgia issue that limited his participation to 133 minutes across two appearances since January. The youngster might have his playing time managed for the rest of the regular season, potentially seeing more action in road games to avoid the artificial turf of Tijuana's field. He's currently expected to serve as an attacking midfielder, causing Aldahir Perez and Ramiro Arciga to see their roles reduced going forward.