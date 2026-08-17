Gilberto Mora News: Scores, assists against Cruz Azul

Mora scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul.

Mora bounced back from a three-game scoreless streak by dribbling into the box and firing a well-placed attempt after receiving the ball on the left flank in the 54th minute of Sunday's victory. He also set up Jose Ignacio Rivero with a fast movement inside the box for the opening goal in the 44th of the match. The young star is Tijuana's top contributor with two goals and one assist over three Apertura 2026 appearances (two starts). He's expected to remain an essential member of the squad, capable of helping in ball distribution, set pieces and dribbling play while enjoying meaningful time on the field throughout the campaign.