Mora controlled and fired a powerful shot from inside the box, giving his side a three-goal lead in the 71st minute Wednesday. The youngster scored for the second straight game after returning from a hand injury. He's in good form as a left winger but could eventually move to a central spot, especially if Kevin Castaneda (knee) is sidelined. The latter case would also mean a potential increase in set pieces for Mora, who has shown his passing skills in previous contests for Tijuana and the Mexican U20 national team.