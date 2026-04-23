Gilberto Mora News: Scores in XI return
Gilberto Mora scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Pachuca.
Mora returned to the starting lineup for the first time since overcoming a pubalgic problem that had kept him sidelined for almost two months, having featured from the bench in the two previous games. The midfielder played 67 minutes but made a significant offensive impact, registering a season-high four shots and creating one chance. Two of those attempts came from the penalty spot, with his initial effort saved by the goalkeeper before he converted the rebound.
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