Gilberto Mora News: Should see minutes in midfield role

Mora is a member of Mexico's roster who has generated big expectations as a talented young player, pushing for a significant role in the top international competition.

Mora is currently the brightest prospect in Mexican football. Despite being only 17 years old, the Tijuana midfielder is already viewed as a legitimate contender for minutes alongside players such as Alvaro Fidalgo, Obed Vargas and Brian Gutierrez thanks to his advanced technical ability and attacking versatility. Mora quickly made an impression with the senior national team during the decisive stages of the 2025 Gold Cup, finishing that tournament as a starter and recording one assist in three matches, before dominating at the Under-20 World Cup with three goals and two assists in five appearances. Mora's diverse skill set allows him to impact games both as a creator and in the opposition box, while also offering a valuable option for set-piece duties. He dealt with a pubalgia issue early in the year but regained form in the final four weeks of the 2025/26 season.