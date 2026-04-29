Gilberto Mora News: Takes two shots in Clausura finale
Mora had two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Guadalajara.
Mora didn't have a big impact in this Clausura finale, but at least he was healthy enough to see minutes. The star winger missed plenty of time due to injury this season, but he finishes the season healthy. He should represent Mexico in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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