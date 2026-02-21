Gilberto Sepulveda News: On bench Saturday

Sepulveda (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Cruz Azul.

Sepulveda has bounced back from an ankle sprain, adding some much-needed depth to his team in the absence of Luis Romo (thigh). However, Sepulveda hasn't been involved in league play since Nov. 8 and is likely to get limited opportunities as an alternative to current starters Daniel Aguirre, Diego Campillo and Jose Castillo Perez.