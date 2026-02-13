Gino Vivi News: Heading to USL
Vivi has been loaned to USL Championship team Tampa Bay Rowdies from LA Galaxy through November 2026.
Vivi won't play for the Galaxy this season but should find a more consistent role in the USL. The winger hasn't seen a lot of MLS action since arriving from Costa Rican side Saprissa, registering just one chance created over 80 minutes of play in the 2023 campaign.
Gino Vivi
Free Agent
