Giorgi Abuashvili Injury: Uncertain for Sunday
Abuashvili is questionable for Sunday's match against Paris due to a muscle complaint, according to manager Benoit Tavenot.
Abuashvili is going to need some testing ahead of Sunday's outing, as the midfielder is dealing with a muscular issue this week. The good news is he has not started in over two months, so even if he is absent, the club is only losing some depth on the bench.
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