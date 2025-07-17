Giorgi Abuashvili News: Loaned to Metz

Abuashvili has been loaned to Metz from Kolkheti Poti, according to his new club.

Abuashvili is seeing a change of scenery for the next campaign, as he will depart Georgia on loan to play with Metz in France. The 22-year-old started in 17 of his 18 appearances last campaign, notching eight goals in a decent campaign. That said, he will have his work cut out to make the Metz squad and see decent minutes, likely to begin in more of a rotational spot.