Giorgi Abuashvili News: Scores off bench

Abuashvili scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-3 defeat against Toulouse.

The turn of the calendar year has not been all that pleasant for Abuashvili thus far, who has regularly played off Metz's bench, with only one start across eight appearances. Perhaps he has finally turned the tide with his latest effort, a goal in one of his lowest-minute games. Abuashvili has two goals off Metz's bench this season.