Giorgi Abuashvili headshot

Giorgi Abuashvili News: Six shots in last league game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Abuashvili recorded six shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Nice.

Abuashvili ended the season with an active performance, though his overall campaign was marked by struggles. Across 23 appearances, he started just six matches and scored two goals from 23 shots. After an unsuccessful loan spell with Metz, it is expected that he will return to FC Kolkheti-1913 and continue playing at the top level of Georgian football.

Giorgi Abuashvili
Metz
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