Giorgi Gocholeishvili News: Assists late goal which secures win

Gocholeishvili assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Union Berlin.

Gocholeishvili assisted Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer for the third goal, which helped his team secure a win in the end. He replaced the injured Bakkery Jatta and picked up his first assist of the season. He has started eight games this season, but hasn't started in any of the last seven Hamburg games.