Giorgi Guliashvili Injury: Returns to squad against Elche

Guliashvili (leg) has been included in the squad for Saturday's clash against Elche after missing the opening two matches of the season, the club announced.

Guliashvili is in line to make his season debut after progressing from a leg issue that had kept him sidelined. The winger returned to team training last week but was deliberately held out against Getafe to avoid taking any unnecessary risks, with Saturday's match against Elche identified as his potential return date. Guliashvili is expected to initially provide a depth option in attack as he works his way back into competitive action.