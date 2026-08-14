Giorgi Guliashvili Injury: Still not training, unavailable for opener

Guliashvili (leg) is still not training with the team and won't be an option for Sunday's season opener against Villarreal, according to Galerna Press.

Guliashvili has yet to resume group training as he continues working back from a late season fibula fracture, and this extended absence from full sessions suggests a longer spell on the sidelines than initially hoped. He finished last season with six goals and two assists across 17 appearances, and his continued absence from training will be worth monitoring as Racing Santander begins its new campaign in the top flight.