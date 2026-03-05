Giorgi Kochorashvili Injury: Dealing with injury

Kochorashvili is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is uncertain whether he'll be available to play against Bodo Glimt on Wednesday, according to manager Rui Borges.

Borges simply said that Kochorashvili is unavailable, but he didn't dive into any details of the injury. It remains to be seen if he'll be available Wednesday, as Sporting also play Braga in the league over the weekend, but his absence shouldn't be a big issue from a fantasy perspective. The Georgian midfielder has made just two appearances (one start) in UCL play this term, tallying 62 minutes but recording an assist.