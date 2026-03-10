Giorgi Kochorashvili Injury: Doesn't travel to Norway

Kochorashvili (undisclosed) won't be available for Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Bodo/Glimt, according to Record.

Kochorashvili is still battling an undisclosed injury and did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt. The midfielder will look to get back in the mix ahead of next week's second leg. His absence is unlikely to impact the starting XI, though, as he has logged just one minute of action in the Champions League for the Sportinguistas since late September.