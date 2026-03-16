Giorgi Kochorashvili Injury: Still not available

Kochorashvili (trauma) is still in recovery and remains out for the time being, according to Record.

Kochorashvili is still working his way back from a trauma and remains sidelined for the Sportinguistas for the time being. The midfielder does not have a clear timetable for his return yet, but his absence is not expected to significantly affect the starting XI. He has mostly operated as a bench option for the Portuguese side throughout this campaign.