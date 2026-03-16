Giorgi Kochorashvili headshot

Giorgi Kochorashvili Injury: Still not available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Kochorashvili (trauma) is still in recovery and remains out for the time being, according to Record.

Kochorashvili is still working his way back from a trauma and remains sidelined for the Sportinguistas for the time being. The midfielder does not have a clear timetable for his return yet, but his absence is not expected to significantly affect the starting XI. He has mostly operated as a bench option for the Portuguese side throughout this campaign.

Giorgi Kochorashvili
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