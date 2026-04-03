Giorgi Kochorashvili News: Makes bench Friday

Kochorashvili (trauma) was an option off the bench in Friday's 4-2 victory against Santa Clara, marking his return to the matchday squad, the club posted.

Kochorashvili had been sidelined without a clear return timeline, making his appearance in the squad a welcome development for Sporting CP. The Georgian midfielder has mostly operated as a bench option throughout the Champions League campaign, and his comeback slots him right back into that role as the Leoes push through the final stretch of the season.