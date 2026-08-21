Giorgi Kochorashvili News: Signs with Sevilla through 2030

Kochorashvili has signed with Sevilla through June 30, 2030, from Sporting CP, the club announced.

Kochorashvili moved to Sporting last summer, where he made 26 appearances across all competitions. The 26-year-old has earned 26 caps for Georgia since his 2023 debut, scoring four goals and playing every minute of the nation's run to the Euro 2024 round of 16. Kochorashvili is expected to add depth and quality to a Sevilla midfield already featuring Jon Guridi, Peque and Lucien Agoume, and becomes the first Georgian player in club history.