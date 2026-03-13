Giorgi Kvilitaia Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday
Kvilitaia (undisclosed) is uncertain to play Sunday against Toulouse, according to Angelo Salemi of SportsRL.
The fact that Kvilitaia is being credited as doubtful suggests it wouldn't be surprising if he sits out this game. The striker has played just 118 minutes across five league outings (one start) this season, so his absence won't be much of an issue from a fantasy perspective.
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