Giorgi Kvilitaia News: Goal off bench
Kvilitaia scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Paris FC.
After not playing Metz's first two April games, Kviltaia logged a reserve appearance Sunday. Ideally for him, his recent tick in form warrants more opportunities for him moving forward. Kviltaia has only one start and only one appearance with 40-plus minutes this season.
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