Giorgi Kvilitaia News: Option again

Kvilitaia (undisclosed) is fit and an option for the club heading into Sunday's match against Rennes, according to Angelo Salemi of Republican Lorrain.

Kvilitaia is no longer injured after a close call last week, set to be an option moving forward. He started in the match before his injury and will work to return to that role, although he has only started in one of his five appearances this season. That said, a return to the bench before working into more time moving forward is most likely for the striker.