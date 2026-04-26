Giorgi Kvilitaia News: Scores on lone shot

Kvilitaia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-4 draw versus Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Kvilitaia got the start and scored on his only shot of the game in Sunday's draw. The forward will likely need more action to get on the scoresheet against Monaco but the matchup is favorable, as the side has allowed 47 goals in 31 Ligue 1 contests.