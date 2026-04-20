Giorgi Mamardashvili headshot

Giorgi Mamardashvili Injury: Injury not serious, out two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Mamardashvili has avoided a major injury but will remain out for at least two weeks, according to Gregg Evans of The Athletic.

Mamardashvili avoided a severe injury after he was in a scary scene that saw him stretchered off the field, as after testing at a hospital, it was only deemed a deep wound to his knee. However, the goalie will remain out for at least two weeks, still needing time to recover and possibly missing up to four weeks. With their lead keeper, Alisson (strain), still recovering as well, the club will now have to do without their top two options for the time being, leaving Freddie Woodman to continue in net. Either way, this will likely end Mamardashvili's time as a starter, as Alisson is likely to return first, leaving Mamardashvili to serve as backup.

Giorgi Mamardashvili
Liverpool
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