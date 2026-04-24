Giorgi Mamardashvili headshot

Giorgi Mamardashvili Injury: Out for several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Mamardashvili (knee) is ruled out for several weeks, according to coach Arne Slot. "Giorgi will definitely not be available tomorrow and for the upcoming weeks."

Mamardashvili had avoided a severe injury after being stretchered off the pitch against Everton, with tests confirming a deep knee wound rather than structural damage, but the recovery is taking longer than the initial two-week estimate suggested. With Alisson (strain) still a late call to face Palace Saturday, Freddie Woodman could be the one starting between the posts.

Giorgi Mamardashvili
Liverpool
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