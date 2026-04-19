Giorgi Mamardashvili Injury: Suffers injury
Mamardashvili was stretchered off the field in the 58th minute of Sunday's match against Everton due to an injury.
Mamardashvili would need to exit Sunday, taking a blow to the lower body during a goal, forcing a scretcher onto the field and the end of the day for the keeper. This comes as a massive blow for the club, as the injury looks likely to keep him out, already without Alisson (undisclosed), although he could return any time now. This forces Freddie Woodman into the net for the first time this season, likely to see more time if the other two keepers remain out.
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