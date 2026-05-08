Giorgi Mamardashvili headshot

Giorgi Mamardashvili Injury: Trains, could be option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 6:49am

Mamardashvili (knee) is training but remains in doubt for Saturday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Arne Slot. "Giorgi will train with us today for the first time, so let's see how he's going to react."

Mamardashvili has been out for some weeks but sees a return nearing, as the goalie is set to train Friday. This will leave him as a late call for Saturday, as after only one day of training, he could need more time to get back to full fitness. Either way, this is huge news for the club as they still continue without regular starter Alisson (strain), as Mamardashvili is the next best option. However, if he is still unable to start or even feature in the squad, Freddie Woodman will remain the starter in the net.

Giorgi Mamardashvili
Liverpool
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