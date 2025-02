Mamardashvili recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

Mamardashvili made three saves and two clearances, but conceded a thunder strike to Pape Gueye in the 32nd minute. Mamardashvili has now recorded 16 saves and seven clearances in the last five games. Next, he faces a very tough test against Atletico Madrid.