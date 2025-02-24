Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Concedes three in defeat

Mamardashvili recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

Mamardashvili had a rough game against Atletico as he allowed three goals without making a save. He faced heavy pressure in the first half as he allowed two goals in the first 30 minutes and nearly allowed a third but the opposing player missed the target. Next, he'll face off against Osasuna, a team with 29 goals in 25 games.