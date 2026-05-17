Giorgi Mamardashvili headshot

Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Decent in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Mamardashvili recorded five saves and allowed four goals in Friday's 4-2 loss against Aston Villa.

Mamardashvili made five saves on nine shots faced as Liverpool were totally played off the pitch by Villa. The team in front of him didn't give Mamardashvili much help leaving him to face a number of high-danger chances throughout the match. It was a decent showing by the goalkeeper, but the result is a horrendous one for a dreadful Liverpool team.

Giorgi Mamardashvili
Liverpool
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