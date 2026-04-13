Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Earns clean sheet

Mamardashvili had four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Mamardashvili stopped all four shots he faced during Saturday's win, earning a clean sheet and a win while Alisson remains sidelined via injury. The goalkeeper will now have one of the biggest tests of the season as he hopes to turn around a two-goal deficit to PSG in the Champions League. Mamardashvili has been a mixed option this season, struggling for consistency as the backup behind Alisson.