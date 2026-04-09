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Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Four saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Mamardashvili made four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Mamardashvili made four saves and conceded two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against PSG, often left exposed by his defense and coming up with key stops to keep his side's hopes alive ahead of the return leg. The goalkeeper is now on a run of seven straight matches without a clean sheet, recording 21 saves while conceding 17 goals during that span, but will look to bounce back against Fulham at home Saturday.

Giorgi Mamardashvili
Liverpool
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