Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Four saves in loss
Mamardashvili registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton.
Mamardashvili allowed a pair of goals while getting the start for the injured Alisson. It wasn't a poor showing by Mamardashvili, but it's another disappointing defeat for the Georgian. Mamardashvili is in line to start until Alisson is back, though there's no specific timeline on when Alisson will return to the starting XI.
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