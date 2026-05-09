Giorgi Mamardashvili headshot

Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 3:21am

Mamardashvili (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

Mamardashvili passed his late fitness test after rejoining team training Friday for the first time, with manager Arne Slot handing him a starting role between the posts despite having only one session under his belt following a knee issue. The goalkeeper's return is a significant boost for Liverpool, who have been without regular starter Alisson (strain), and Slot opted to trust his fitness rather than continuing with Freddie Woodman between the posts. His ability to come through Friday's session without any setbacks proved enough to convince the coaching staff he was ready to go.

Giorgi Mamardashvili
Liverpool
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