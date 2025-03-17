Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Makes three saves in draw
Mamardashvili made three saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona.
Mamardashvili made a miraculous stop when the match was still scoreless at the start of the second half and then made a pair of nice interventions to allow his team to escape with at least one point. Everyone knows about the goalkeeper's unique skillset but this is not helping that much from a fantasy standpoint this season as he had only five clean sheets and 57 saves against 40 goals allowed in 24 starts.
