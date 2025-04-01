Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Records clean sheet in win

Mamardashvili recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Mallorca.

Mamardashvili turned aside each of the two Mallorca shots on target Sunday to earn his sixth clean sheet of the campaign and lift Valencia to a 1-0 victory. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the Georgian shot-stopper has registered 10 saves and three clearances while conceding eight goals. Mamardashvili's next test is likely to come Saturday when Valencia face La Liga's most difficult test: an away fixture at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu.