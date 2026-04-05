Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Rough day in net
Mamrdashvili recorded three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Manchester City.
Mamardashvili had a rough day in net Saturday despite his three saves, as the goalie still allowed four goals in the brutal loss. He will need a quick reset as the club prepares for play again just days later, facing PSG in UCL play on Wednesday. He will continue as the starting keeper until Alisson (undisclosed) is fit once again.
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